Jacob A. Orville Sells 1,153 Shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stock

EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,153 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total transaction of $116,084.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,280.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

EXAS stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.64. 1,287,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,068,677. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.60 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $75.35 and a 52 week high of $123.99.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.91. The business had revenue of $295.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.39 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.15%. Analysts forecast that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

EXAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in EXACT Sciences by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in EXACT Sciences by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in EXACT Sciences by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 518 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in EXACT Sciences by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in EXACT Sciences by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

