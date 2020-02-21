iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Shares Bought by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000.

Get iShares North American Tech-Software ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS IGV traded down $2.89 on Friday, reaching $263.78. 1,252,453 shares of the company traded hands. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.69 and a fifty-two week high of $183.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $250.88 and a 200 day moving average of $227.13.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Read More: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.