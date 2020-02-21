iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Shares Gap Down to $61.07

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $62.72, but opened at $61.07. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF shares last traded at $59.21, with a volume of 4,167,895 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.44.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

