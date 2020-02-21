International Thunderbird Gaming (OTCMKTS:THRSF) Shares Down 22.2%

International Thunderbird Gaming Corp. (OTCMKTS:THRSF) shares were down 22.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.07 and last traded at $0.07, approximately 117 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 603% from the average daily volume of 17 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.09.

About International Thunderbird Gaming (OTCMKTS:THRSF)

Thunderbird Resorts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates gaming venues in Peru and Nicaragua. It provides table and slot games, as well as sports books. The company also owns and manages casinos, bars, restaurants, slot parlors, and hotels, as well as provides related food, beverage, and hospitality services.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for International Thunderbird Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Thunderbird Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.