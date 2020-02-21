Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.00-3.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.55-1.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.59 billion.Integra Lifesciences also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.00-3.05 EPS.

IART stock traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $60.51. The company had a trading volume of 811,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,939. Integra Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $46.07 and a 12-month high of $65.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.14.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The life sciences company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $395.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Integra Lifesciences will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on IART. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.17.

In other news, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 491,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $29,187,401.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,970,242.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Schwartz sold 4,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $249,435.75. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Integra Lifesciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

