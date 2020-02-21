Integer (NYSE:ITGR) PT Raised to $116.00 at KeyCorp

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $97.00 to $116.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.39% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Integer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.32.

Shares of ITGR stock traded down $2.58 on Friday, hitting $96.36. 51,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,111. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.01. Integer has a one year low of $67.72 and a one year high of $99.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.19.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Integer had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $325.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Integer will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Integer news, Director Peter H. Soderberg sold 1,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $139,937.84. Corporate insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Integer by 30.6% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,907 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 5,834 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Integer by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 74,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Integer by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 42,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Integer in the 3rd quarter valued at $907,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of Integer by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 59,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

