Integer (NYSE:ITGR) PT Raised to $116.00 at KeyCorp

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $97.00 to $116.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.39% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Integer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.32.
Shares of ITGR stock traded down $2.58 on Friday, hitting $96.36. 51,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,111. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.01. Integer has a one year low of $67.72 and a one year high of $99.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.19.
In other Integer news, Director Peter H. Soderberg sold 1,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $139,937.84. Corporate insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Integer by 30.6% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,907 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 5,834 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Integer by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 74,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Integer by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 42,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Integer in the 3rd quarter valued at $907,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of Integer by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 59,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Integer
Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.
