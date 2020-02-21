Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.76.

A number of research firms recently commented on ITGR. ValuEngine upgraded Integer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Integer from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Integer alerts:

Integer stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.48. 12,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,111. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.19. Integer has a 1 year low of $67.72 and a 1 year high of $99.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $325.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.68 million. Integer had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Integer will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter H. Soderberg sold 1,766 shares of Integer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total transaction of $139,937.84. Company insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Integer in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Integer in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Integer in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Integer by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Integer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

See Also: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.