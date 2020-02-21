Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 69.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Insulet were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Insulet by 86.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 709,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $116,979,000 after acquiring an additional 328,620 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 524,087 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,438,000 after purchasing an additional 258,424 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 2,469.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 267,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,756,000 after purchasing an additional 256,869 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 257,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,470,000 after purchasing an additional 138,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 226,264 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,318,000 after purchasing an additional 60,401 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $148.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Insulet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Insulet from $158.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.06.

In other Insulet news, Director David A. Lemoine sold 2,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.24, for a total transaction of $493,856.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,207.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.63, for a total value of $2,120,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,204,753.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PODD traded down $4.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $212.11. 2,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,283. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 821.53 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.99. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.43 and a fifty-two week high of $219.85. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

