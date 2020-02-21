Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,238 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,092 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.35% of Insight Enterprises worth $8,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the third quarter worth $163,000. Karani Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.
NSIT traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.13. The stock had a trading volume of 6,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,054. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.22. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $46.28 and a one year high of $73.22.
NSIT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insight Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.
Insight Enterprises Company Profile
Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.
