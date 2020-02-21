Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,238 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,092 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.35% of Insight Enterprises worth $8,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the third quarter worth $163,000. Karani Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

NSIT traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.13. The stock had a trading volume of 6,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,054. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.22. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $46.28 and a one year high of $73.22.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.04). Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

NSIT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insight Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.