Insider Selling: Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) CFO Sells 5,460 Shares of Stock

Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $669,559.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,225,032.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

PYPL traded down $2.63 on Friday, hitting $119.80. 1,056,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,535,496. The firm has a market cap of $145.34 billion, a PE ratio of 57.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.93. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $94.33 and a twelve month high of $124.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Paypal during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 51.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PYPL. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Paypal from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.03.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

