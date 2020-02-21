Insider Selling: Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Director Sells 1,363 Shares of Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Director Lawrence F. Probst III sold 1,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $149,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 110,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,166,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.05. 330,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,488,967. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.24 and a 52-week high of $114.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.14.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 52.52%. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 320 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 22,928 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 4,715 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on EA shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.21.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.