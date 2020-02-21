Insider Selling: Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) EVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $46.85. The company had a trading volume of 20,400,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,606,148. The firm has a market cap of $197.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.60. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.41.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 40,313 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 51,487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its position in Cisco Systems by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 9,140 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

