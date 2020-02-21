Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF)’s stock price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.41 and last traded at $24.45, approximately 4,011 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $24.46.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.52 and a 200-day moving average of $24.26.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 43.2% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 63.9% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 20,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 8,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at about $48,000.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.