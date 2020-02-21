INMAX (INX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6,767.00

INMAX (CURRENCY:INX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 20th. One INMAX token can now be purchased for $0.0493 or 0.00000514 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and CoinExchange. INMAX has a market cap of $77,372.00 and approximately $6,767.00 worth of INMAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, INMAX has traded down 13% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.96 or 0.02977543 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010398 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00231876 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00044137 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00143587 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

INMAX Token Profile

INMAX launched on September 28th, 2018. INMAX’s total supply is 6,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,568,188 tokens. The official website for INMAX is inmax.live . The official message board for INMAX is medium.com/@inmax_exchange . INMAX’s official Twitter account is @innovaminex

Buying and Selling INMAX

INMAX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INMAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INMAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INMAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

