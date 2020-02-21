IFG Advisory LLC Sells 4,170 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

IFG Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,170 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.50. The stock had a trading volume of 210,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,025,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Enbridge Inc has a twelve month low of $32.23 and a twelve month high of $43.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.6119 per share. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 122.50%.

ENB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.81.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

