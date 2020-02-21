IFG Advisory LLC Has $661,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

IFG Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 30.9% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IYJ remained flat at $$173.58 during trading on Friday. 9 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.30. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $123.05 and a 52 week high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

