IFG Advisory LLC Acquires 544 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCK. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth $27,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.09, for a total transaction of $678,719.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,715,880.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.80.

NYSE:MCK traded down $1.62 on Friday, hitting $169.16. The stock had a trading volume of 103,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,395. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $110.52 and a 52 week high of $171.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.98 and its 200 day moving average is $144.50. The company has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of -34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 36.40% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $59.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 12.09%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

