IFG Advisory LLC Acquires 1,338 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at about $181,690,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,987,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,769 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,574,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,599 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,203,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 1,800,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,027,000 after purchasing an additional 900,445 shares during the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.41. 2,748,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,197,890. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $43.34 and a twelve month high of $54.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.28 and a 200 day moving average of $50.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WFC. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

