HyreCar Inc (NASDAQ:HYRE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

HyreCar Inc (NASDAQ:HYRE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.19.

Several brokerages have commented on HYRE. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of HyreCar from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of HyreCar in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HyreCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of HyreCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of HyreCar by 300.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 46,166 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in HyreCar by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in HyreCar in the 3rd quarter worth about $469,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in HyreCar by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 338,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 139,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in HyreCar by 2,674.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 194,879 shares during the last quarter. 24.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HYRE traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $3.95. 279,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,142. HyreCar has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $8.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.60.

About HyreCar

HyreCar Inc operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. The company has a strategic partnership with PassTime to deliver dealer-focused vehicle tracking and inventory management solution.

