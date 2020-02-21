HyperCash (HC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $47.95 Million

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. In the last seven days, HyperCash has traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HyperCash coin can now be bought for about $1.89 or 0.00019653 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, TOPBTC, HitBTC and Allcoin. HyperCash has a market cap of $84.04 million and $47.95 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.96 or 0.02977543 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010398 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00231876 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00044137 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00143587 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HyperCash’s total supply is 44,518,080 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HyperCash is h.cash . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial

HyperCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OKEx, EXX, Allcoin, TOPBTC, Bithumb, Kucoin, Bit-Z, Cryptopia, Binance, Coinnest, ZB.COM, Huobi and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

