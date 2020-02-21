Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS.

H stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.17. 182,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,699. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.12. Hyatt Hotels has a 1 year low of $69.03 and a 1 year high of $94.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.21 and a 200-day moving average of $79.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This is a boost from Hyatt Hotels’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.07%.

H has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Hyatt Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.86.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Peter Fulton sold 11,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $928,926.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total value of $59,990,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,195,481.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 774,415 shares of company stock valued at $65,918,962 over the last 90 days. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

