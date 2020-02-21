Hush 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $379.00 (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 20th. One Hush coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0569 or 0.00000592 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Coinroom and Cryptopia. Hush has a market cap of $478,515.00 and approximately $379.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hush has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.51 or 0.00630511 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00106439 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00121191 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001943 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001313 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Hush Profile

HUSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 8,416,430 coins. The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official website is myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Hush

Hush can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Coinroom and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

