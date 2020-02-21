Hrzn Chn Hg Dv Yld Inx Cl A Unt Etf (TSE:HCN) Trading Down 1.6%

Hrzn Chn Hg Dv Yld Inx Cl A Unt Etf (TSE:HCN)’s share price fell 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$23.36 and last traded at C$23.36, 1,633 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 16% from the average session volume of 1,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.75.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.48.

