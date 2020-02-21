Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) VP J Michael Whitted Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) VP J Michael Whitted acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $26,980.00.

J Michael Whitted also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 6th, J Michael Whitted acquired 1,000 shares of Hillenbrand stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,560.00.

HI traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.09. 3,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,169. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.29. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.90 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HI shares. Sidoti cut their price objective on Hillenbrand from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,510,000 after buying an additional 201,578 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 25,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 246,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,647 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 244.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 26,779 shares during the period. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

