Head-To-Head Analysis: Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) & Melrose Bancorp (NASDAQ:MELR)

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) and Melrose Bancorp (NASDAQ:MELR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Old Second Bancorp has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Melrose Bancorp has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Old Second Bancorp and Melrose Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old Second Bancorp $151.39 million 2.48 $39.46 million $1.30 9.68 Melrose Bancorp $11.56 million 4.97 $1.77 million N/A N/A

Old Second Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Melrose Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Old Second Bancorp and Melrose Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Old Second Bancorp 0 1 3 0 2.75 Melrose Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Old Second Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.26%. Given Old Second Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Old Second Bancorp is more favorable than Melrose Bancorp.

Dividends

Old Second Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Melrose Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Old Second Bancorp pays out 3.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.1% of Old Second Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.5% of Melrose Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Old Second Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of Melrose Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Old Second Bancorp and Melrose Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old Second Bancorp 26.06% 15.36% 1.51% Melrose Bancorp 13.44% 3.63% 0.50%

Summary

Old Second Bancorp beats Melrose Bancorp on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

About Melrose Bancorp

Melrose Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Melrose Cooperative Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, and consumer loans. The company also provides online and mobile banking services; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities. It serves individuals, families, and businesses through a full-service banking office in Melrose, Massachusetts. Melrose Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1890 and is based in Melrose, Massachusetts.

