H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Shares Down 11%

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)’s share price was down 11% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.23 and last traded at $26.44, approximately 605,618 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 184% from the average daily volume of 213,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.72.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HEES shares. ValuEngine upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America cut H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price target on H&E Equipment Services from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. H&E Equipment Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.69.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.19. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $348.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. H&E Equipment Services’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 315.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 3,573.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 578.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in H&E Equipment Services by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

