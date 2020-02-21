Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) have received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $10.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.19 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Harvest Capital Credit an industry rank of 15 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of HCAP stock opened at $8.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.90, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Harvest Capital Credit has a 1 year low of $8.68 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.66 million, a P/E ratio of 98.50 and a beta of 0.68.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Harvest Capital Credit stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Harvest Capital Credit accounts for 1.1% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Gables Capital Management Inc. owned 3.28% of Harvest Capital Credit worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

About Harvest Capital Credit

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.

