Harmony Market Capitalization Tops $16.20 Million (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 20th. One Harmony token can currently be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance DEX and Binance. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $16.20 million and approximately $9.72 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Harmony has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00049525 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.50 or 0.00490903 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $635.80 or 0.06571079 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00070116 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00027466 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005079 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010281 BTC.

Harmony Token Profile

ONE is a token. It launched on September 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,933,710,020 tokens. The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Harmony

Harmony can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

