Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $27.37

Shares of Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG.A) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.37 and traded as high as $28.00. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at $27.84, with a volume of 19,448 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $691.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$26.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.17.

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile (TSE:GCG.A)

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

