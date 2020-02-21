Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Shares Down 5.8%

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) shares dropped 5.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.97 and last traded at $10.32, approximately 679,804 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 125% from the average daily volume of 302,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.95.

Several analysts have recently commented on GLDD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $639.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.70.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $164.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ryan Levenson purchased 32,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.58 per share, for a total transaction of $345,172.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,933.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen Mackie Lavoy sold 11,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total transaction of $130,500.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,895.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,700,000 after buying an additional 41,567 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 1,286,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,573,000 after purchasing an additional 29,760 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 146,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 12,221 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

