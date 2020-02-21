GMV Minerals (CVE:GMV) Trading 22.7% Higher

GMV Minerals Inc (CVE:GMV) traded up 22.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, 79,500 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 140% from the average session volume of 33,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64.

GMV Minerals Company Profile (CVE:GMV)

GMV Minerals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing and exploration of mineral properties in Arizona, the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Mexican Hat Gold Project covering an area of approximately 2,693 acres located in Cochise County, Arizona.

