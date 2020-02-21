Global X Scientific Beta US ETF (NYSEARCA:SCIU) Shares Down 0.1%

Global X Scientific Beta US ETF (NYSEARCA:SCIU) was down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $36.29 and last traded at $36.58, approximately 9,503 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 9,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.62.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Global X Scientific Beta US ETF by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Global X Scientific Beta US ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 167,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Scientific Beta US ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 37,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Scientific Beta US ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 157,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares during the period. Finally, Change Path LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Scientific Beta US ETF by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 60,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 12,485 shares during the period.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

