Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.45

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.45 and traded as high as $15.90. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF shares last traded at $15.83, with a volume of 4,428 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.46.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 2.35% of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

