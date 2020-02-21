Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) by 39.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD grew its stake in Global Medical REIT by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 925,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,245,000 after acquiring an additional 345,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 714,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,284,000 after purchasing an additional 75,168 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 639,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,285,000 after purchasing an additional 79,506 shares during the period. RMR Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global Medical REIT by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. RMR Advisors LLC now owns 535,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,084,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Global Medical REIT by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 482,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,388,000 after buying an additional 48,200 shares during the period. 56.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Global Medical REIT from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. B. Riley upped their target price on Global Medical REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. National Securities assumed coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.92.

GMRE stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.73. 3,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,662. Global Medical REIT Inc has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $15.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

