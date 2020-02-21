GLBL SHP LS DS REP 8.75 SRS B PRF (NYSE:GSL.PB) Stock Price Up 0%

GLBL SHP LS DS REP 8.75 SRS B PRF (NYSE:GSL.PB)’s stock price rose 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.00 and last traded at $25.00, approximately 5,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $24.99.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.98.

About GLBL SHP LS DS REP 8.75 SRS B PRF (NYSE:GSL.PB)

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of June 30, 2019, it owned 40 ships. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for GLBL SHP LS DS REP 8.75 SRS B PRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLBL SHP LS DS REP 8.75 SRS B PRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.