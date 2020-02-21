Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies. The Company target small and medium sized private businesses that meet some or all of our criteria, including the potential for growth, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on cash flow, substantial ownership by a buyout fund or a venture capital fund and potential opportunities for us to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Gladstone Capital from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Gladstone Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Gladstone Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.50.

Shares of GLAD stock opened at $10.27 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.93 million, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.07. Gladstone Capital has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The company had revenue of $12.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 million. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 48.28%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 56,101 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 15,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 67,704 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

