Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gildan Activewear Inc. is a manufacturer and marketer of premium quality branded basic activewear for sale principally into the wholesale imprinted activewear segment of the North American apparel market. The company sells premium quality 100% cotton T-shirts and premium quality sweatshirts, in a variety of weights, sizes, colors and styles, as blanks, which are ultimately decorated with designs and logos for sale to consumers. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GIL. Desjardins raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 target price on Gildan Activewear and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cfra cut their target price on Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gildan Activewear has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.83.

Gildan Activewear stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.88. 1,519,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,804. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of $23.45 and a twelve month high of $40.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 16,548,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $489,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900,259 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,489,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $250,680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841,393 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,977,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $146,993,000 after purchasing an additional 277,324 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,906,352 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 3,864,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,412,000 after purchasing an additional 717,578 shares in the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

