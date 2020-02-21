Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $54.64

Genworth MI Canada Inc (TSE:MIC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $54.64 and traded as high as $59.66. Genworth MI Canada shares last traded at $58.27, with a volume of 187,186 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MIC. CIBC reduced their price objective on Genworth MI Canada from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Genworth MI Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Genworth MI Canada from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut Genworth MI Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$62.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Genworth MI Canada from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$59.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$59.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$54.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Genworth MI Canada’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

About Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC)

Genworth MI Canada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a private residential mortgage insurer in Canada. It provides mortgage default insurance to residential mortgage homebuyers, lenders, brokers, and realtors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

