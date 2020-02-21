Genus (LON:GNS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,968.72

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2020 // Comments off

Genus plc (LON:GNS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,968.72 and traded as high as $3,264.00. Genus shares last traded at $3,236.00, with a volume of 45,227 shares changing hands.

GNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Liberum Capital raised their target price on shares of Genus from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 3,450 ($45.38) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Genus from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 3,260 ($42.88) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genus in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($42.09) target price on shares of Genus in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Genus in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 3,272 ($43.04) target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,177.83 ($41.80).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,140.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,971.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion and a PE ratio of 271.93.

About Genus (LON:GNS)

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?

Receive News & Ratings for Genus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.