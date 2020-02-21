Genus (LON:GNS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,968.72

Genus plc (LON:GNS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,968.72 and traded as high as $3,264.00. Genus shares last traded at $3,236.00, with a volume of 45,227 shares changing hands.

GNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Liberum Capital raised their target price on shares of Genus from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 3,450 ($45.38) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Genus from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 3,260 ($42.88) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genus in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($42.09) target price on shares of Genus in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Genus in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 3,272 ($43.04) target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,177.83 ($41.80).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,140.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,971.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion and a PE ratio of 271.93.

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

