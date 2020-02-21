Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. Gentherm had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $230.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Gentherm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Gentherm updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ THRM traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.93. 6,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,639. Gentherm has a 12 month low of $35.63 and a 12 month high of $49.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.34, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33.
Several analysts recently issued reports on THRM shares. TheStreet upgraded Gentherm from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Gentherm from to in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Gentherm in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Gentherm from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus upgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.
About Gentherm
Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.
