Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. Gentherm had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $230.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Gentherm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Gentherm updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ THRM traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.93. 6,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,639. Gentherm has a 12 month low of $35.63 and a 12 month high of $49.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.34, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33.

Several analysts recently issued reports on THRM shares. TheStreet upgraded Gentherm from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Gentherm from to in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Gentherm in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Gentherm from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus upgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

In other Gentherm news, VP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $256,680.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,865 shares in the company, valued at $507,584.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

