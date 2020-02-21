General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in General Dynamics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 2,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded down $1.46 on Friday, reaching $184.49. 90,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,414,626. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $160.21 and a 1-year high of $193.76. The firm has a market cap of $53.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $182.80 and a 200-day moving average of $182.43.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.64 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.06%.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $9,124,447.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,801,348.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on GD shares. ValuEngine cut shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Cfra raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Argus raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.60.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

