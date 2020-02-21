Gary W. Staley Sells 1,969 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $27,979.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,430 shares in the company, valued at $560,300.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of VIAV traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.41. 3,049,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,286,992. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 80.06 and a beta of 1.00. Viavi Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $11.77 and a 52-week high of $16.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $313.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.83 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 31st. TheStreet raised Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub raised Viavi Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Viavi Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 215,931 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 182,970 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 77,709 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 70,040 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 73,512 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

