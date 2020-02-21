Galaxy Resources (ASX:GXY) Shares Down 1.4%

Galaxy Resources Limited (ASX:GXY) shares were down 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as A$1.04 ($0.73) and last traded at A$1.04 ($0.73), approximately 2,162,823 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 4,880,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$1.05 ($0.74).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$1.07. The stock has a market cap of $436.10 million and a PE ratio of -12.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.25.

About Galaxy Resources (ASX:GXY)

Galaxy Resources Limited engages in the production of lithium concentrate, and exploration of minerals in Australia, Canada, and Argentina. The company holds interests in the Sal de Vida project in Argentina; the Mt Cattlin spodumene project in Western Australia; and the James Bay spodumene project in Quebec, Canada.

