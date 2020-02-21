Gain Capital (GCAP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect Gain Capital to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter.

Gain Capital stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.51. 2,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,698. The company has a market cap of $127.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.50. Gain Capital has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $7.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average of $4.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gain Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets. The company offers access to a range of financial products, including spot foreign exchange (forex) and precious metals trading; and spread bets and contracts for differences on currencies, commodities, indices, individual equities, bonds, options, and interest rate products, as well as OTC options on forex.

