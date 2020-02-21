Fuling Global (NASDAQ:FORK) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Fuling Global Inc (NASDAQ:FORK)’s stock price fell 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.13 and last traded at $2.33, 617 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Fuling Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:FORK)

Fuling Global Inc produces and distributes plastic service ware products. The company offers disposable cutlery, including forks, knives, spoons, and utensils; drinking straws; cups and plates; and other plastics products. Fuling Global Inc sells its products directly, as well as through distributors to dealers, QSRs, manufacturers, and retailers.

