Frasers Group PLC (LON:FRAS) Insider Acquires £19,689.84 in Stock

Frasers Group PLC (LON:FRAS) insider David Daly bought 4,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 492 ($6.47) per share, with a total value of £19,689.84 ($25,900.87).

Frasers Group stock opened at GBX 503 ($6.62) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion and a PE ratio of 20.20. Frasers Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 166.60 ($2.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 536.35 ($7.06).

Get Frasers Group alerts:

FRAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Whitman Howard restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.92) target price on shares of Frasers Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.63) price target on shares of Frasers Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Frasers Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through six segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, House of Fraser Retail, European Sports Retail, Rest of World Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

Read More: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Frasers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frasers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.