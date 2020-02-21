Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.30-2.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.46. The company issued revenue guidance of +3-5% yr/yr to $4.06-4.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.09 billion.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FLS. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Flowserve from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Flowserve from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Vertical Research upgraded Flowserve from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Flowserve from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.57.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Flowserve stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,347. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.71. Flowserve has a 1 year low of $39.75 and a 1 year high of $54.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.09.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 6.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Flowserve will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Lanesha Minnix sold 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $39,335.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,231 shares in the company, valued at $59,051.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.