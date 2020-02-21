Flotek Industries Inc (NYSE:FTK) Shares Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Flotek Industries Inc (NYSE:FTK) by 62.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,926 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Flotek Industries were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 32.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,796,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,257,000 after purchasing an additional 681,679 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 1,440.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 385,915 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Flotek Industries by 472.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 57,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 47,200 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC boosted its position in Flotek Industries by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Flotek Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

In related news, CEO John Chisholm sold 25,000 shares of Flotek Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $44,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,078,110.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flotek Industries stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.84. 1,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,519. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average is $1.98. The stock has a market cap of $105.19 million, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 8.58. Flotek Industries Inc has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $4.01.

Flotek Industries Profile

Flotek Industries, Inc provides chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in then United States and internationally. The company designs, develops, manufactures, packs, markets, distributes, and delivers reservoir-centric fluid systems, including specialty and conventional chemistries for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, remediation, and stimulation activities, as well as use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets under the Complex nano-Fluid, Pressure reducing Fluids, and MicroSolv brand names.

