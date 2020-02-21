FirstBlood Market Capitalization Hits $6.74 Million (1ST)

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. FirstBlood has a total market cap of $6.74 million and approximately $3,746.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FirstBlood token can now be purchased for about $0.0788 or 0.00000821 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Gatecoin, ZB.COM and IDEX. Over the last seven days, FirstBlood has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $284.18 or 0.02960809 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010431 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00231569 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00044094 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00144866 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FirstBlood Profile

FirstBlood launched on September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,371 tokens. The official website for FirstBlood is firstblood.io . FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio

FirstBlood Token Trading

FirstBlood can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, Liqui, Livecoin, OKEx, ZB.COM, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstBlood directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstBlood should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FirstBlood using one of the exchanges listed above.

