First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDTS) Stock Price Down 0.3%

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDTS) was down 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $36.64 and last traded at $36.64, approximately 2 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.76.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 79.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 7,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter.

